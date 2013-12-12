Hazel Johns Appointed Acting Airport Director

With Santa Barbara Airport Director Karen Ramsdell retiring on Dec. 27, City Administrator Jim Armstrong has appointed Hazel Johns to serve as the acting airport director to oversee the operations, maintenance, fiscal management and long-term capital planning for the Santa Barbara Airport.

Johns has served as the assistant airport director since 1987, managing the business and marketing services for the airport. With a $17 million operating budget, she is responsible for the fiscal management of all airport funding sources, including tenant rents, user fees and federal funding.

Under her leadership, the airport provides property management services for 135 commercial and industrial leases on 95 acres of airport property. She played a significant role in the long-term planning and financing for numerous airport capital improvement projects over the last 26 years, including the recently completed Airline Terminal Improvement Project.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and is an accredited airport executive through the American Association of Airport Executives.

“Hazel brings extensive knowledge of airport operations and finances to her interim role," City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. "Her experience and understanding of airport issues will ensure a seamless transition for staff.”

A nationwide recruitment process to fill the position will begin in early 2014.

— Nina Johnson is an administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.