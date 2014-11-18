Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Suspicious’ Package Delivered to Police Found Not to Be Dangerous

Annex building near downtown Santa Barbara police station was evacuated while crews investigated

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:53 p.m. | November 18, 2014 | 12:59 p.m.

Hazmat crews gather in a carport to examine the contents of a suspicious package sent to a Santa Barbara police detective. A chemical substance found in the package was determined not to be dangerous, according to police. (Urban Hikers photo)

After a hazardous-materials response and investigation on Tuesday that lasted all afternoon, a "suspicious" package delivered to a Santa Barbara Police Department detective was determined not to be dangerous.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. when city Fire Department crews were called to the Police Department’s annex building at 222 E. Anapamu St. downtown, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A detective based in the building had received a package that initial examination indicated might be dangerous, Harwood said.

He declined to describe the substance other than to say it was a chemical, but witnesses told Noozhawk it was a liquid.

Harwood also said he could not comment on any other items in the package or whether there was an accompanying note.

The package was sent from out of town, Harwood said, and came a week after the same detective received a similar package, although the earlier one did not contain any chemical substance.

After Tuesday's discovery, all personnel were evacuated from the annex, Harwood said, and a hazmat crew suited up and entered the building at about 2:30 p.m.

Eventually the package and its contents were brought out of the building, and taken to a carport area away from the street for examination, Harwood said.

Anapamu Street remained shut down between Santa Barbara and Garden streets until the operation ended at about 5 p.m.

Hazmat crews place a suspicious item sent to a Santa Barbara police detective into a bucket for examination. It was found not to be dangerous. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Representatives from the FBI were on scene, but they respond automatically for calls of this nature, he noted. 

A decontamination area was set up in the street to wash down hazmat crews as needed when they came out of the building. 

Bomb squad personnel also responded to the scene, although the substance was not believed to be an explosive, Harwood said.

No injuries were reported. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara City Fire trucks blocked off the 200 block of Anapamu Street during a hazmat investigation Tuesday afternoon. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 