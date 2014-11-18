‘Suspicious’ Package Delivered to Police Found Not to Be Dangerous

After a hazardous-materials response and investigation on Tuesday that lasted all afternoon, a "suspicious" package delivered to a Santa Barbara Police Department detective was determined not to be dangerous.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. when city Fire Department crews were called to the Police Department’s annex building at 222 E. Anapamu St. downtown, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A detective based in the building had received a package that initial examination indicated might be dangerous, Harwood said.

He declined to describe the substance other than to say it was a chemical, but witnesses told Noozhawk it was a liquid.

Harwood also said he could not comment on any other items in the package or whether there was an accompanying note.

The package was sent from out of town, Harwood said, and came a week after the same detective received a similar package, although the earlier one did not contain any chemical substance.

After Tuesday's discovery, all personnel were evacuated from the annex, Harwood said, and a hazmat crew suited up and entered the building at about 2:30 p.m.

Eventually the package and its contents were brought out of the building, and taken to a carport area away from the street for examination, Harwood said.

Anapamu Street remained shut down between Santa Barbara and Garden streets until the operation ended at about 5 p.m.

Representatives from the FBI were on scene, but they respond automatically for calls of this nature, he noted.

A decontamination area was set up in the street to wash down hazmat crews as needed when they came out of the building.

Bomb squad personnel also responded to the scene, although the substance was not believed to be an explosive, Harwood said.

No injuries were reported.

