He Does His Business in the Nude

A business owner, who heard a loud crashing sound outside his Hollister Avenue store Friday night, told authorities he had to “put on his pants” before investigating the suspicious noise.

Although unable to locate anybody after the 10 p.m. episode, after he was clothed, he did notice his windows were damaged.



Employee Finds Himself Alone at the Party

Santa Barbara — With bowling shoes still on his feet, a man, 35, was found wandering aimlessly outside the Calle Real lanes. Contacting the wanderer just after midnight, Jan. 24, deputies asked where he was heading.

Unable to find his friends, or his shoes, the man told deputies he’d gone to the bowling alley for a “work party.” After hours of celebrating, while other partygoers had gone home, the man continued to party apparently alone until finding himself with nowhere to go and nobody to care for him.

Appearing disoriented, the man was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.



Watching Sparks Fly

Isla Vista — Finding the co-eds’ responsible for sending the bottle rockets into the sky was easy. Following the trail of sparks, Thursday night, deputies were led to the beach adjacent to Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive, where they met three students setting off the fireworks.

Taking responsibility for the explosives, the young female, 19, told deputies she got the bottle rockets from a “friend in San Jose.”

After a search of her purse, authorities said they found the remaining bottle rockets and less than an ounce of marijuana.



The Lights Are on, but Nobody Is Home

Isla Vista — It wasn’t too surprising when, after leaving his house unlocked in Isla Vista, a resident returned home to find his computer missing. Prior to being stolen, the pricey laptop was last seen in the living room. The victim, 22, nor any of his seven housemates noticed anything suspicious.



The Butcher, The Baker or The Candlestick Maker?

Santa Barbara — Over the course of six months, two pieces of jewelry have gone missing from a Vieja Drive home.

While placing the report with authorities, the victim acknowledged numerous people had been inside her home over that period of time, including window cleaners, dog-sitters, plumbers and electricians.

The combined value of the two pieces, an antique watch and a gold bracelet, reaches over $1200.



The Word of, huh?

Santa Barbara — Hearing what the pastor has to say in upcoming weeks will be difficult considering the microphones, usually stored in the chapel, have been stolen.

The four microphones were last seen last month.



Disrobing and Ditching

Santa Barbara — A family on Cheltenham Road called authorities after–again–finding mysterious clothing in their open truck bed.

The caller said Wednesday morning they found a windbreaker and three shirts stashed in the rear of their car. Wishing to have the property destroyed, and the mystery solved, this time the caller decided to notify authorities.



Lock It Up



Santa Barbara — A thief, who may have targeted two vans in the same neighborhood Jan. 24, is wanted for stealing over $5,000 worth of tools from the dual burglary.

Three drain-cleaning machines and a drill were taken from the first van. And the second victim reported missing a number of garden tools. Both work vehicles had been left unlocked.



Crusin’ for a Bruisin’

Santa Barbara — The man identified by witnesses as the driver of the vehicle responsible for injuring a pedestrian on Ward Drive Wednesday afternoon continued to sway back and forth indicating he may have been drinking. Detecting a slight odor of alcohol, a deputy asked the man if he’d been drinking.

The man, 56, replied he’d had one beer and one glass of champagne.

While an emergency medical team treated in the hurt pedestrian, the driver was arrested on suspicion of “driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an injury.”



Time for Change

Santa Barbara — After stealing a coin operated washing machine from a Camino De Vida apartment complex, the thief transported the unit to a nearby parking lot where the machine was found dismantled and abandoned. The quarters held inside the deposit chamber had also been removed.

The apartment maintenance supervisor was notified of the loss after a resident, who attempted to use the washer, discovered it missing.

The damaged machine, recovered hours in the Turnpike Center parking lot on Jan. 15, would need replacing that would cost the landlord approximately $300.