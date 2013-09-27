Head-On Crash Injures 2 in Santa Ynez Valley

Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a head-on crash in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 246 and Highway 154, said Officer John Ortega, and involved a Volkeswagen Jetta and a Toyota Camry.

The Camry was westbound on Highway 154 when it "either crossed over into the eastbound lane or began to turn left towards Highway 246," Ortega said.

The Camry collided with the Jetta, which was eastbound on Highway 154.

Both drivers, whose names were not released, were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Ortega said, adding that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

A passenger in the Jetta was uninjured, and all parties appeared to be wearing seatbelts, Ortega said.

The accident remained under investigation.

