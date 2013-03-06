Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three People Injured in Highway 154 Accidents

Two victims hospitalized in wrecks that may be tied to rain-slick roads

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:15 p.m. | March 6, 2013 | 1:28 p.m.

Rain-slick conditions may have contributed to two accidents Wednesday on Highway 154 that left three people injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

In the first wreck, two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. between Painted Cave Road and the summit, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Two people — one from each vehicle — suffered moderate to serious injuries, Sadecki said. They were treated at the scene by AMR paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The crash limited traffic on Highway 154 to one lane, with motorists being guided through the area, Sadecki said.

At 11:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident north of San Antonio Creek Road, Sadecki said.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Sadecki said, adding that the highway was again reduced to one lane while crew tended to the victim and cleared the wreckage.

Sadecki noted that area roadways are slick due to the rain, and urged motorists to use extra caution.

The cause of both accidents remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 