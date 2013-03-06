Three People Injured in Highway 154 Accidents

Two victims hospitalized in wrecks that may be tied to rain-slick roads

Rain-slick conditions may have contributed to two accidents Wednesday on Highway 154 that left three people injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

In the first wreck, two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. between Painted Cave Road and the summit, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Two people — one from each vehicle — suffered moderate to serious injuries, Sadecki said. They were treated at the scene by AMR paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The crash limited traffic on Highway 154 to one lane, with motorists being guided through the area, Sadecki said.

At 11:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident north of San Antonio Creek Road, Sadecki said.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Sadecki said, adding that the highway was again reduced to one lane while crew tended to the victim and cleared the wreckage.

Sadecki noted that area roadways are slick due to the rain, and urged motorists to use extra caution.

The cause of both accidents remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

