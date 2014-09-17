3 People Injured in Head-On Collision on Westbound Highway 154

Three people suffered minor to moderate injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 154 near the summit vista point, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Westbound Highway 154 lanes were blocked and tow trucks were called to the scene.

Two vehicles hit in a head-on collision and airbags were deployed.

Three patients were evaluated and taken to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, County Fire Capt. Mike Klusyk.

Injuries were reported as minor to moderate on the scene, he said.

The CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres Fire Department all responded to the collision.

