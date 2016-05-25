Highway 154 Closed for Hours After Head-on Collision in Los Olivos

Pickup truck driver taken to hospital with major injuries after collision with Bud Light semi truck near Figueroa Mountain Road; Roadway reopened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

The driver of a pickup truck was transported to a Santa Barbara hospital with major injuries Wednesday afternoon after colliding head-on with a Bud Light semi truck on Highway 154 near Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 154 was blocked in both directions until about 11:30 p.m. while crews removed wreckage from the scene.

The California Highway Patrol coordinated with Caltrans for signage indicating a long-term closure and advising driver to use alternate routes.

The Ford F-150 pickup reportedly was driving the wrong way — eastbound in the westbound lanes — before the crash, according to CHP incident information.

The crash was reported at 4:18 p.m., and according to the CHP, the pickup truck was off the side of the roadway when emergency personnel arrived.

County Fire Department engines responded, and heavy extrication was required to get to the driver, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A Calstar medical helicopter landed in a field near Mattei’s Tavern and airlifted the pickup driver to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at 4:55 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

The driver and a passenger in the 18-wheel Pacific Beverage Freightliner were uninjured, Zaniboni said.

About 100 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway from the collision, according to the CHP, and crews were on scene cleaning it up.

On Friday, the CHP identified the pickup driver as Brian Holland, 28, of Ojai, and the big rig driver as Jonathan Spencer, 41, of Santa Barbara.

The CHP was investigating the collision, and it was not known whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.