Head-On Collision on Highway 154 Sends 3 People to Santa Barbara Hospital

Three-vehicle crash near Windy Gap area injures five people, including three with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries

A three-vehicle crash involving a head-on collision on Highway 154 sent three people to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Responders were called to Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road around 3:20 p.m. to a report of a three-vehicle crash that included a head-on collision, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The two vehicles in the head-on collision both had major damage, he said.

Five people were injured in the crash, including two with minor injuries who refused transportation and three with moderate injuries who were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.

American Medical Response and Los Padres Forest Service personnel also responded to the scene.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.