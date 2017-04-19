Head-On Collision on Highway 154 Sends 3 People to Santa Barbara Hospital
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| April 19, 2017 | 4:37 p.m.
A three-vehicle crash involving a head-on collision on Highway 154 sent three people to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Responders were called to Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road around 3:20 p.m. to a report of a three-vehicle crash that included a head-on collision, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
The two vehicles in the head-on collision both had major damage, he said.
Five people were injured in the crash, including two with minor injuries who refused transportation and three with moderate injuries who were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.
American Medical Response and Los Padres Forest Service personnel also responded to the scene.
No further details were available.
Five people were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a head-on collision on Highway 154 Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
