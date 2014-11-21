Head-On Collision Reported in Southern San Luis Obispo County

A law enforcement vehicle was involved in a head-on collision Friday night on Oso Flaco Road, just west of Division Road in southern San Luis Obispo County, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The incident involving a pickup and semitrailer happened at approximately 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews from Cal Fire also responded to the scene and reported there was one patient with minor injuries.

The CHP emergency dispatch report said the accident involved a Fish and Game vehicle that may have been on a stop when the head-on collision happened.

Additional details will be reported on Noozhawk when they’re available.

