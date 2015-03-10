Head-on Crash Kills 1, Injures Another Near Lompoc

Officials say heavy fog may have been factor in early morning accident on Highway 1 south of Jalama Road

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 6:20 a.m. on Highway 1 south of Jalama Road, and involved two pickups — a Chevy Silverado and a Toyota Tacoma, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Tacoma was northbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over the double yellow lines and slammed into the southbound Silverado, the CHP said.

The driver of the Tacoma, Daniel Jaime, 32, of Lynwood, was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

It took fire crews about 30 minutes to free the Silverado's driver, Jason Wallace, 33, of Lompoc, from the wreckage, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Wallace was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

He was being treated for multiple fractures and lacerations, according to CHP Sgt. Donald Clotworthy, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Highway 1, a main commuter route to the South Coast, was shut down for a time by the crash, the CHP reported.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the accident, Sadecki said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.

The collision remained under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .