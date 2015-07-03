Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:27 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Woman Killed, 8-Year-Old Girl Severely Injured in Highway 1 Crash

Driver Manuel Santos of Lompoc, who suffered major injuries, arrested on DUI, manslaughter charges

A 22-year-old Lompoc woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl was critically injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 south of Lompoc. The driver of one vehicle, who suffered major injuries, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:35 p.m. | July 3, 2015 | 7:48 a.m.

The July 4 holiday weekend got off to a grim start early Friday when a 22-year-old Lompoc woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl was critically injured in a suspected DUI collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc.

Three other people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Highway 1 at Jalama Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred when a 2005 Toyota Corolla that was northbound on Highway 1 drifted off the right side of the roadway, where it struck an asphalt drainage culvert, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Corolla continued along the dirt shoulder and struck a large bolder, which caused it to become airborne and slam into a power pole, the CHP said.

The Corolla then spun back into the traffic lanes, where is was struck by a 1997 Toyota Avalon that also was northbound on Highway 1.

The 22-year-old Lompoc woman, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was sitting in the Corolla's front passenger seat, and suffered blunt-force injuries, the CHP said.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The young girl, who was sitting in the right rear seat, was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered major injuries when she was ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said.

Her injuries were considered to be life-threatening, the CHP said, but her name and details on her injuries were not available.

The Corolla's driver, Manuel Santos, 29, of Lompoc, suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.

Santos also allegedly was drunk, and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, and will be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail once he is released from the hospital, the CHP said.

The driver of the Avalon, Matthew Woodman, 23, of Lompoc, and his passenger, Mia Rodierda-Wallo, 20, of Lompoc, sustained moderate injuries, and were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions for a time, but subsequently reopened with lane controls by the CHP, which was investigating the accident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

