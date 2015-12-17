Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Highway 154 Reopened After a Crash Near Lake Cachuma

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:17 p.m. | December 17, 2015 | 8:56 a.m.

Highway 154 was reopened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday after being shut down in both directions due to a collision near Lake Cachuma.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. about a mile east of the entrance to the lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles — a Toyota Corolla and dually pickup towing a trailer — were involved, and the roadway was completely blocked by the wreckage, the CHP said.

The Toyota was headed east when, for unknown reasons, it drifted into the westbound lane and struck the left rear of the pickup, according to CHP Officer John Ortega.

"As a result, the drivers lost control of their respective vehicles..." Ortega said. "The vehicles came to rest, blocking both lanes."   

The driver and a passenger in the Corolla sustained minor to moderate injuries in the collision and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Ortega said.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not injured, he added.

Highway 154 was closed for about two and a half hours between the roundabout at Highway 246 and Paradise Road.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 