Highway 154 Reopened After a Crash Near Lake Cachuma

Advice

Highway 154 was reopened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday after being shut down in both directions due to a collision near Lake Cachuma.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. about a mile east of the entrance to the lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles — a Toyota Corolla and dually pickup towing a trailer — were involved, and the roadway was completely blocked by the wreckage, the CHP said.

The Toyota was headed east when, for unknown reasons, it drifted into the westbound lane and struck the left rear of the pickup, according to CHP Officer John Ortega.

"As a result, the drivers lost control of their respective vehicles..." Ortega said. "The vehicles came to rest, blocking both lanes."

The driver and a passenger in the Corolla sustained minor to moderate injuries in the collision and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Ortega said.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not injured, he added.

Highway 154 was closed for about two and a half hours between the roundabout at Highway 246 and Paradise Road.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.