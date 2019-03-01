Head Start Opens First Infant Classroom in Santa Barbara County

Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) announces the opening of the county’s first classroom for infants at the Head Start and Early Head Start child care and education center in Carpinteria.

The comprehensive child development program, including services for children with disabilities, is now enrolling infants and toddlers ages 3 months to 36 months from low-income families. Visit www.cacsb.org/HeadStart.

“A recent needs assessment report by the Santa Barbara County Child Care Planning Council shows that over 35,000 children in the county are estimated to need Early Care and Education (ECE)," said Lorraine Neenan, program director for Head Start.

“The greatest need is for infants and toddlers ages 0 to 3 years," she said. "Our ECE team has worked hard to accomplish this first infant classroom site in Carpinteria, and we have plans for more throughout the county."

More than 50 years ago, Head Start began because its founders understood the positive outcomes for children in high quality early care and education programs – their school performance improves, they increase their chance of graduating high school, and improve their earning potential as adults.

More recently, Early Head Start programs have been instituted because medical research shows that children’s brains develop fastest between birth and age 3, and their development is shaped by the experiences and environments they encounter day by day.

The sun-brightened space for infant and toddler care and education is in a large classroom of a former elementary school decommissioned by the Carpinteria Unified School District and now leased to Head Start.

A portion of the room holds rocking chairs, sleeping cribs and crawl rugs with educational toys and tactile, visually stimulating play objects. The center of the room is outfitted for both infants and toddlers and holds child-sized tables and chairs, a book nook, several activity corners and discovery centers.

At this Early Head Start site, there is one teacher for every two infants, and one teacher for every four toddlers, with a total capacity for 12 children between the ages of 3 to 36 months. All Head Start teachers have college degrees in Early Childhood education.

An AA degree is the minimum requirement; most Head Start teachers have bachelor's degrees.

A healthy breakfast, lunch and nutritious snacks are provided daily (Monday-Friday) to all Head Start students.

At Head Start, every child receives a variety of learning experiences to foster intellectual, physical, social, and emotional growth. Children participate in indoor and outdoor play and are introduced to the concepts of words and numbers to ensure they are ready for kindergarten.

They are encouraged to express their feelings, and to develop self-confidence and the ability to get along with others.

“Head Start also stresses the importance of parent involvement,” said Neenan. “We encourage and provide training to parents to be actively involved in child’s education, to be their child’s advocate.

"We see the addition of this first infant classroom for Head Start of Santa Barbara County as an important asset in building strong, self-sufficient families which, in turn, strengthens our community,” she said.

Families interested in the Early Head Start program can call 805-964-885 ext. 1194. For more information, visit www.cacsb.org.

Head Start/Early Head Start in Santa Barbara County is operated by CAC, and is funded, in part, by government grants.

At the recent opening of the infant classroom in Carpinteria, Jim Carrillo, vice president, residential properties, for The Towbes Group presented a $13,675 contribution to Head Start from its employee-driven philanthropic program, Give Where You Live, https://www.towbes.com/philanthropy/.

Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County creates opportunities for families and individuals to achieve stability through its 22 health and human service programs, including Head Start, Healthy Senior Lunch, Weatherization and Energy Assistance, Family & Youth Services, and 2-1-1 Santa Barbara. More information available at www.cacsb.com.

— Sheri Mobley for Community Action Commission.