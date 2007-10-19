Head-on Crash Claims Two Lives

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Major Accident Responseteam is conducting an investigation. Persons with information regarding thecrash should contact Sgt. GregNordyke at 681-4100.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene tofind both vehicles had sustained serious damage and the SUV had caught fire. Emergencyrescue personnel took the driver of the BMW, and the three occupants of the SUVto Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The driver of the BMW and one of thepassengers of the SUV were pronounced dead, the other two victims from the SUVare in serious — but not life-threatening — condition.

A head-on collision Wednesday night on Calle Real in Goleta resulted in thedeaths of two teenagers. A witness reported seeing a BMW traveling eastbound onCalle Real at Mendocino pass a white vehicle before crashing head-on into awestbound SUV.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >