Head-on Crash Claims Two Lives

A head-on collision Wednesday night on Calle Real in Goleta resulted in thedeaths of two teenagers. A witness reported seeing a BMW traveling eastbound onCalle Real at Mendocino pass a white vehicle before crashing head-on into awestbound SUV.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene tofind both vehicles had sustained serious damage and the SUV had caught fire. Emergencyrescue personnel took the driver of the BMW, and the three occupants of the SUVto Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The driver of the BMW and one of thepassengers of the SUV were pronounced dead, the other two victims from the SUVare in serious — but not life-threatening — condition.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Major Accident Responseteam is conducting an investigation. Persons with information regarding thecrash should contact Sgt. GregNordyke at 681-4100.