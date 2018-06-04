Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:16 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Heal the Ocean Compiles 15-Year Beach Bacteria Database

By Hillary Hauser for Heal the Ocean | November 1, 2013 | 2:56 p.m.

Heal the Ocean announces the completion of a comprehensive database covering fecal indicator bacteria monitoring for local beaches in Santa Barbara County from Guadalupe to Rincon. This database is now available for download on HTO’s website.

The HTO Beach Bacteria Database, created in February by HTO policy analyst James Hawkins, incorporates ocean testing results from County of Santa Barbara Environmental Health Services, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and County of Ventura Environmental Health Division into an electronic database with detailed spreadsheets for all weekly monitoring data going back to 1997 — and for some beaches — back to 1996.

Since the passage of AB 411 in 1998, California counties have been required to monitor for fecal indicator bacteria, which can indicate the potential presence of pathogens. The goal of AB 411 is to protect the health of visitors at State beaches, but ultimately, the magnitude of monitoring and testing has provided information to create an important resource for those working to identify sources of coastal contamination.

For the first time, the 15 years of Santa Barbara County monitoring data has been formatted and gathered into a single document. All of this information in one place gives a unique insight to trends related to ocean pollution.

The HTO Beach Bacteria Database provides a public resource for policymakers, scientists and the public to examine and analyze occurrences of indicator bacteria at local beaches, as well as come to a better understanding of the overall condition of Santa Barbara County beaches over time. In addition, the Beach Bacteria Database offers a model to other California coastal communities interested in detecting parallel trends along their shorelines.

The spreadsheets, which include thousands of lines of data for all three indicator bacteria, with accompanying information on exceedances of State standards, is now available in the Research section of Heal the Ocean’s website for download via Microsoft Excel.

For more information, contact James Hawkins at Heal the Ocean at 805.965.7570 or [email protected].

— Hillary Hauser is executive director of Heal the Ocean.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 