Health-Care Enrollment Assistance Available at Local Libraries

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to help residents apply for and enroll in health care coverage through Medi-Cal or Covered California.

The enrollment period for 2014 coverage ends March 31.

As part of its campaign to increase enrollment in affordable health insurance for the uninsured, the Public Health Department is continuing expanding its countywide outreach campaign.

To assist those looking to apply and enroll in Medi-Cal or Covered California, the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host three walk-in sessions:

» Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara — Tuesday, March 18, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery

» Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria — Thursday, March 20, 5 to 8 p.m.

» Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara — Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Room

Bilingual certified enrollment counselors will be available to assist individuals in English or Spanish with completing the online application at each of these events, free of charge. Residents are encouraged to bring proof of identity, income and legal residency to the library session.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to enroll in Covered California during the open enrollment period. We will continue to have enrollment opportunities for English and Spanish speaking residents at our Health Care Centers as well as enrollment forums at local libraries in Santa Barbara,” said Public Health Director Takashi Wada, M.D. “We believe that our outreach and enrollment strategies will encourage those who have yet to enroll into this important program.”

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System events and programs may be found online by clicking here. Questions about the health care sign-up sessions may be addressed to the Central Library reference desk at 805.564.5604. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.