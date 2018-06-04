Jackson, Williams to Host Health-Care Forum Saturday in Santa Barbara

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will host a town-hall forum Saturday to help explain how federal health-care reform will affect Californians.

The meeting will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara.

“Understandably, people have a lot of questions about the new health-care law, and forums like this are a vital way to get the word out and help answer any questions people have,” Jackson said. “We can’t lose sight of the visionary goal behind health-care reform: That health care is a right, not a privilege, and that everyone should have access to the care they need.”

“Finally everyone has access to quality, affordable health insurance,” Williams said. “We need to work together to understand the new federal health-care law to ensure that everyone knows the options that are available.”

Starting this month, all Californians are required to have health insurance, according to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The enrollment period began on Oct. 1 and goes through March 31.

The new law allows people to have quality, affordable health insurance even if they have a pre-existing condition and even if their employer doesn’t offer health insurance. Representatives from Covered California and SEIU-ULTCW, who are doing outreach for Covered California, will be available to help answer questions.

The presentation will be in English, but Spanish language translation will be available. Accommodations for the hearing or vision impaired can be provided by calling 805.564.1649 or 805.988.1940.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.