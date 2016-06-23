Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Health Activist Dr. Patricia Bragg Calls for Reduction in ‘Exorbitant’ Cost of College Textbooks

By Michael Bowker for Bragg | June 23, 2016 | 11:40 a.m.

“Text book publishers are taking shameful advantage of community college students by charging exorbitant rates for their school books on college campuses and that practice needs to be stopped immediately!” said Dr. Patricia Bragg, international best-selling author and CEO of Bragg Live Food Products in Santa Barbara.

Bragg — a world-renowned health activist, whose books have been translated into more than a dozen languages — learned about the skyrocketing price of text books when she attended a Visionaries Circle event June 8, 2016, sponsored by the Santa Barbara City College Foundation

“These young people are our future, and they need to be given every opportunity to learn and grow and succeed,” said Bragg, who is also the founder of the Bragg Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization that annually awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to college students nationwide. “They should not have to go into debt simply to pay for school books.”

Bragg is calling for transparency and a full audit and public disclosure of text book prices and the profits being made. 

“As an author and a publisher myself, I know how much these books cost to print and publish, and the prices they are demanding the students pay for them are nothing short of robbery,” she said. “Publishers should be able to make a fair profit, but this is outrageous!”

Text book prices frequently exceed $100 for single books, which are often used, and at SBCC, it is not unusual for students to pay more for books than they do for class tuition. The books are mandatory for most classes and are not available in libraries or online.

“We need to encourage students, not see them as profit centers,” Bragg said.

Michael Bowker is the publishing director at Bragg.

 
