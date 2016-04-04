Health and Wellness Businesses Invited to Upcoming ‘Join Joyce…’ Program in Carpinteria

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Join Joyce… event at Hara Healing Center from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016.

All health- and wellness-oriented businesses, healthcare professionals, sports activists and advocates for healthy living are invited to participate, network and explore collaborative efforts with similar-minded professionals at this inaugural meet-up.

Health and wellness are integral parts of a sustainable future and are essential for people to be healthy both physically and mentally in order to thrive.

The definition of health and wellness has changed dramatically in the last few decades. It is no longer simply exercise and nutrition but also positivity, mindfulness, relaxation and self-care.

People are less interested in a silver bullet and more concerned with preventative medicine and establishing long-term healthy lifestyles.

With consumer demand for wellness services and products higher than ever, a landmark study released by the Global Wellness Institute reveals that the global wellness market is now worth $3.4 trillion, making it nearly three times larger than the worldwide pharmaceutical industry.

A study by SRI international identified and evaluated 10 major wellness sectors: alternative and complementary medicine; beauty and anti-aging; fitness and mind-body; healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss; preventative and personalized health; spa; thermal and mineral springs; wellness real estate; wellness tourism; and workplace wellness.

Luckily, Carpinteria is on the forefront of this new trend. Its beautiful environment and temperate climate allow residents to embrace healthy and active outdoor lifestyles, and the city has many active businesses to help support people in their quest to create healthy lifestyles.

Please join us as we discuss the future of the health and wellness industry and exchange ideas on how to enhance and support this wonderful community of wellness businesses in Carpinteria.

Join Joyce… programs are held at alternating member businesses quarterly both to familiarize prospective and existing members with member benefits and special opportunities and to launch specialized, industry-specific chamber programs.

Hara Healing Center is located at 4690 Carpinteria Avenue, Suite A, in Carpinteria.

RSVPs are required. To reserve your spot, contact Joyce Donaldson at 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.