Want a Health Care Career Without Going to Medical School? Here Are Some Jobs for You

Career in medicine can be expensive and time-consuming, but some of the most rewarding work doesn’t have to be

Building a career in health care can be a long, arduous process. The highest-paying professions require years of extra schooling and, for aspiring doctors, expensive medical school tuition.

In 2014, public medical school graduates who took out loans averaged more than $167,000 in debt, according to U.S. News & World Report. Even with the promise of making that money back in future salary, it’s a steep price to pay that many people simply can’t afford.

Luckily, there are plenty of other health-care jobs requiring only a bachelor’s degree. Using the most recent data from the Foreign Labor Certification Data Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and O*NET, CareerTrends found the 20 highest-paying careers in medicine that don’t require medical school. For this list, we only considered jobs with at least 10,000 total employees.

Data on required education is gathered through a survey in which respondents are asked what level of education a prospective employee would require to perform a specific job. Answer choices include high school education, some college or associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctoral or post-doctoral degree.

Salary data comes from the FLCDC and was last updated in June 2015. Employment data from the BLS is from May 2014. Education data from O*NET was released in October 2015.

Jobs are ranked according to their average annual salary.

#20 - Licensed Vocational Nurses

Average annual salary: $39,998

Total employment: 695,610

#19 - Surgical Technologists

Average annual salary: $40,386

Total employment: 98,450

#18 - Radiologic Technicians

Average annual salary: $40,820

Total employment: 90,000

#17 - Recreational Therapists

Average annual salary: $41,197

Total employment: 17,950

#16 - Respiratory Therapy Technicians

Average annual salary: $44,530

Total employment: 10,610

#15 - Occupational Health Technicians

Average annual salary: $45,998

Total employment: 13,990

#14 - Midwives

Average annual salary: $47,152

Total employment: 40,840

#13 - Cardiovascular Technicians

Average annual salary: $49,413

Total employment: 51,080

#12 - Nutritionists

Average annual salary: $50,818

Total employment: 59,490

#11 - Radiologic Technologists

Average annual salary: $51,259

Total employment: 193,400

#10 - Respiratory Therapists

Average annual salary: $52,968

Total employment: 119,410

#9 - Histotechnologists

Average annual salary: $54,678

Total employment: 161,710

#8 - Registered Nurses

Average annual salary: $59,804

Total employment: 2,687,310

#7 - Occupational Health Specialists

Average annual salary: $60,967

Total employment: 65,130

#6 - MRI Technologists

Average annual salary: $61,295

Total employment: 33,130

#5 - Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

Average annual salary: $62,452

Total employment: 59,760

#4 - Dental Hygienists

Average annual salary: $63,954

Total employment: 196,520

#3 - Nuclear Medicine Technologists

Average annual salary: $67,684

Total employment: 20,320

#2 - Orthoptists

Average annual salary: $68,063

Total employment: 35,310

#1 - Radiation Therapists

Average annual salary: $74,803

Total employment: 16,380

— Nick Selbe is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.