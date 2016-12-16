Health-care Professionals Get Job Training, Recognition, from SBCC

Local health-care employees are strengthening their job skills thanks to completing a series of work-based training classes offered by Santa Barbara City College’s Health Professionals Institute (HPI), which is part of the college’s Career Skills Institute (CSI).

Certificates of recognition were awarded on Dec, 14 to 34 health-care professionals, all of whom completed the work-skills courses while working full- or part-time jobs.



Each year the HPI Advisory Board consisting of leaders of local health-care organizations select CSI courses that will be offered for the following year.

Recent courses available to Cottage Health System and Sansum Clinic employees focused on communication in the workplace, supervisory skills and resolving differences at work.

Recognition certificates were presented by a leadership team from SBCC including: Dr. Anthony E. Beebe, president/superintendent; Dr. Paul Jarrell, executive vice president; and Melissa Moreno, dean of educational programs; along with leaders from the employee’s organization.

Representing Cottage Health System were Herb Geary, vice president of patient services; chief nursing officer Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Therapy Services; and Bill Worthington, vice president, security and chief information officer.

Susan Kennedy, vice president of human resources, represented Sansum Clinic.



“SBCC is proud to play an important role in strengthening our local health-care industry by offering courses designed to enhance employees’ professional development and improve their on-the-job performance," Moreno said.



To learn more about this and other programs offered by CSI, call 683-8282 or email [email protected]

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.