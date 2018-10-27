Marian Regional Medical Center, a member of Dignity Health Central Coast, and supporting partner Santa Maria Valley Chamber invite the community to a Health Care Roundtable at Marian Regional Medical Center with Sue Andersen, Marian’s new president/CEO.

The Health Care Roundtable will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the Conference Center at Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

The event offers an opportunity to learn how the hospital is fulfilling its promise to the community by remaining on the forefront of health care innovation.

Andersen will be joined by Marian cardiologist Dr. Jason Choi, and breast surgeon Dr. Monica Rocco.

Complimentary breakfast will be provided, with presentations and Q&A to follow.

Attendees will see how Marian strives and succeeds to provide renowned care, advanced technology, and compassion throughout its spectrum of services. Attendees will also have a chance to win drawing prizes.

Community members must RSVP to attend by calling the Marian Foundation, 805-739-3595, or emailing [email protected]

Learn more at http://www.dignityhealth.org/marianregional/.

— Megan Maloney for Marian Regional Medical Center.