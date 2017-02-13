Health Fair Offers Equal Opportunity for Wellness

The Health Access and Care Coordination Project is sponsoring a free Community Health Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

The event is designed to provide low-income residents of the community an opportunity to meet with and explore health-related resources available throughout Santa Barbara.

The health fair is hosted by the Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara and the Health Access and Care Coordination Project.

Free services include: health screenings such as A1C glucose screening, blood pressure measurement, Body Mass Index measurement, vision screenings, immunizations, and fitness classes.

Participants also can enjoy healthy food offerings, children’s activities, and be entered into a giveaway for health- and wellness-themed prizes.

“Promoting access to healthcare services is essential for achieving health equity and increasing the quality of life for everyone in our community,” said Alice Villarreal Redit, resident services supervisor for the city Housing Authority.

“We welcome all members of the community to join us for the Health Fair and we’re grateful to participating local healthcare organizations for their commitment to ensuring the vitality and health of all members of our community,” she said.

To learn more about the HACC Project or Community Health Fair contact: Hannah Greenberg at 897-1054 or [email protected]

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Health Access and Care Coordination Project.