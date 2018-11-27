Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 27 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Officials Advise Residents to Avoid Romaine Lettuce Harvested on Central Coast

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 27, 2018 | 1:52 p.m.

Romaine lettuce grown in northern and central California, including romaine harvested in Santa Barbara County, remains unsafe to eat and potentially contaminated with E. coli, according to Santa Barbara County health officials.

The warning issued Tuesday by the county Public Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that people not eat, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell, any romaine lettuce harvested from certain parts of California due to the E. coli bacteria outbreak that is under ongoing investigation

“It is important to note that romaine lettuce labeled with a harvest region outside of the Central Coastal growing regions of northern and central California is not linked to this outbreak,” the news release said. “If you do not know where your romaine lettuce was harvested, do not eat it, sell it, or serve it; you are advised to throw it away.”

The CDC suggests consumers, restaurants and retailers check bags or boxes of romaine lettuce for a label indicating where the lettuce was harvested.

The warning applies to all types of romaine lettuce, including romaine heads, romaine hearts, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, according to health officials.

The warning includes advice to “wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.”

More CDC information can be found here

The CDC reported that 43 people in 12 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. Of those, 11 cases were in California. 

Sixteen people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported. 

As of Tuesday, there have been no cases associated with this strain reported in Santa Barbara County, according to health officials.

Illnesses in the outbreak were reported bewteen Oct. 8 and Oct. 31.

According to the county Agricultural Production Report, the county harvested more than 9,300 acres of lettuce heads in 2017. The county harvested more than 4,400 acres of leaf lettuce last year.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 