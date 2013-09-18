Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Health Officials Warn About Possibility of Poor Air Quality

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 18, 2013 | 12:45 p.m.

An air quality watch was issued Wednesday for the Santa Maria area and will be in effect throughout the weekend as high winds could whip up dust and other particulates into the air.

The warning was issued Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, stating that high winds are forecast that may produce elevated particle levels.

The highest levels expected in the afternoon and early evening, the statement said.

On Tuesday, similar conditions were present and the Santa Maria monitoring station recorded levels of particulate matter just slightly over the state standard, the statement said.

Particle levels recorded at other monitoring stations in the county were significantly lower than those recorded in Santa Maria, so the watch is in effect only for that area.

"Stronger winds may occur from time to time over the next several days, thus this watch is in effect until Monday morning, Sept. 23," the statement said.

Health officials are warning people to use caution and that people with heart or lung disease, including asthma, older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

Anyone with symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness should contact a health care provider, the statement said, and the public is encouraged to avoid dust-producing activities when winds are high.

Click here for more information, and for recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 