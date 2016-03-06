Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:12 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Public Health Regulations Struggle to Keep Up with Fast-Growing Vaping Industry

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 6, 2016 | 2:05 p.m.
Current E-Cigarette Use by Smoking Status | HealthGrove

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is the third in a series on the use of electronic smoking devices in Santa Barbara County. Click here for the first story and click here for the second.]

The fast-growing vaping community is under fire on multiple fronts, and organizations have formed as quickly to help protect the hobby against a flood of legislation seeking to regulate products and use.

“It’s pretty appalling, frankly, because these devices are potentially lifesaving for people,” said Julie Woessner, executive director and board president of the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association, an advocacy organization for the right to use e-cigarettes.

The all-volunteer organization with 117,000 members touts the “5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Save Vaping!”

Those ideas include calling the White House, contacting legislators, registering to vote, joining CASAA and submitting a testimonial to the CASAA website.

Last summer, Santa Barbara County joined many jurisdictions throughout California to exclude vaping from places where smoking already is prohibited.

Efforts like these to restrict or regulate the electronic devices draw repeated “calls to action” and “local alerts” from vaping-related organizations.

Meanwhile, those opposed to vaping say the laws don’t go far enough. Among other restrictions, anti-vaping organizations want to see the legal age to purchase or use tobacco and vaping products raised to 21 from 18.

Raising the age limit would provide a big boost in the quest to have a tobacco-free generation, according to Edwin Weaver, executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

Vaping proponents contend the age should remain the same, noting the age to enlist in the military is 18.

Prohibiting vaping where smoking already is banned is logical, Weaver said.

“I would love to see us tax these products locally,” he added.

Yet, Woessner said consumers object to cash-strapped government agencies taxing them to balance budgets.

Foes and fans of the vaping industry are awaiting the results of proposed new Federal Drug Administration regulations that would classify vaping devices as tobacco products.

If approved, vaping supporters say, the reclassification would destroy the industry.

“It’s pretty horrifying,” Woessner said.

Weaver said he would like to see moratorium on vape shops until the federal government regulates the industry and deems the equipment safe to use.

The World Health Organization, the State of California and multiple medical associations has called for a ban on the products, regulatory oversight and taxes, Weaver said.

The lack of taxes means tobacco cessation programs don’t get a boost from sales of vaping products, she noted.

Electronic smoking devices are now banned from checked baggage on planes or being charged on board an aircraft, under new orders from the Transportation Department.

“We know from recent incidents that e-cigarettes in checked bags can catch fire during transport,” Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement last year. “Fire hazards in flight are particularly dangerous. Banning e-cigarettes from checked bags is a prudent safety measure.”

Passengers may continue to carry e-cigarettes for personal use in carry-on baggage or on their person but may not use them on flights, Transportation Department officials said. The current ban on smoking of tobacco products on passenger flights includes the use of electronic cigarettes, federal officials add.

Officials recently announced another initiative to ban electronic smoking devices from public housing complexes.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 