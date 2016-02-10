Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Keeps Care Close To Home

From horse-riding injuries to assorted illnesses, Mary Ann Evans has made many visits to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, and values having emergency care close to home.

“It’s here and it’s available. We’re very fortunate to have that,” Evans said, noting the comfort and convenience of having a hospital minutes away.

“It is important for a small town to have its own hospital,” added Evans, a clinic neuropsychologist and founder of Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.

Serving the Santa Ynez Valley since 1964, the hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang underwent a makeover that involved more than removing some minor wrinkles.

The much-needed facelift — preparing the facility to serve the growing community for decades to come — delivered a new patient-care wing, a new radiology department, and doubled the size of the emergency department — “one of the essential services our hospital provides the valley,” said Wende Cappetta, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital vice president.

“We are delighted. It took a little while. It came out beautifully, and our staff is very happy. Our donors are thrilled and we are looking forward to provide services to the community over the next 50 years,” Cappetta said.

The emergency department — where staff treat everyone from infants to elderly patients with minor to life-threatening concerns — sees more than 7,000 patients a year

“And we’re getting busier,” Cappetta said.

“We see a great many very emergent patients, and we transfer about 60 patients out of our emergency room a month and that’s a good thing,” Cappetta said.

Transfers to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, as Evans experienced during some visits, ensure people received specialized care when they need it.

Santa Ynez is considered a critical-access facility under a federal designation that the hospital provides services required in the rural community and has a specific role to play.

“We don’t really try to be a huge trauma center,” Cappetta said. “What we try is to be here for our community in times of emergencies.”

Patients needing hospitalization, without complicated testing or consultants, will be admitted for in-patient treatment. Others will be transferred as deemed necessary based on their medical needs.

“That’s one of the things that’s very difficult to communicate to our community is that we don’t do everything,” she said. “We’re here for a very specific purpose, and that’s for convenience for diagnostic testing. We’ve got a very busy radiology department.”

Many of the outpatient services offered at the Santa Ynez facility — MRIs, CTs, bone scans, pain injections,— mean patients won’t have to make the trek to Santa Barbara, another aspect Evans appreciates as a patient.

“To able to do it here locally is really very nice,” Evans said.

People who visit the Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage hospitals may see some familiar faces since staff members work at the sister facilities.

“We share people,” Cappetta said. “It helps our staff get the amount of hours they like to have. It’s helpful to be able to have that flexibility when you’re trying to staff efficiently. ….. It’s a popular thing to do. A lot of our staff like to go to different facilities because it’s a change of pace.”

A 9,000-square-foot addition accommodates 11 beds for in-patient care. The hospital also gained a brand-new lobby, waiting area and entry with covered area, all designed to replace an entrance that was not weather-proof.

The project created separate entrances so walk-in emergency patients don’t enter alongside those brought by ambulance. The parking lot improvements were aimed at better traffic flow for emergency vehicles.

“That’s been very helpful for traffic control and for patient safety and patient privacy,” Cappetta said.

The massive makeover, which included state-mandated seismic retrofitting along with added space, cost $12, million, with $7 million of it raised by the community through the years, showing the strong support for the small hospital.

“I think that’s because people realize that without a hospital in this community, we would look very different,” Cappetta said. “Having a hospital is very integral to growth and to attracting retirees. … Not having a hospital here would be very detrimental economically and to the success of this community. I think the community realizes that.”

In March, Evans fell and injured her elbow, leading her to drive out of her way to go to the Santa Ynez Valley hospital.

“It was such a pleasant experience,” she said, adding she was seen almost immediately and appreciated the personal attention provided by the staff. "It’s just wonderful to know it’s available here.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.