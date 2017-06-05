American Indian Health & Services Honored for Quality Care

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) announced in May that American Indian Health & Services (AIHS) of Santa Barbara has received NCQA Patient-Centered Home Level III Recognition.

The award recognizes AIHS for its use of evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long-term, participative relationships. This is the second consecutive time NCQA has awarded AIHS its highest recognition.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients' experience of care, and reduce costs.

Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient's care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the healthcare system.

Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the NCQA for the second consecutive time," said Scott Black, AIHS executive director.

"Recognition shows that American Indian Health & Services has a dedicated medical staff, state-of-the-art systems and resources to provide our patients with the right care, at the right time," he said.

To earn recognition, AIHS met the program's key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home.

NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Osteopathic Association.

AIHS is a community healthcare center that provides medical, dental, pediatric and behavioral health services to all members of the community, both Native and non-Native. It was founded in 1994 as a Santa Barbara based nonprofit. AIHS serves some 7,000 patients from its location at 4141 State St.

To learn more, visit www.aihscorp.org.

— Brent Baldwin for American Indian Health & Services.