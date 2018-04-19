Health-Care Leaders Come Together for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Inaugural ‘PHorum’

On March 18 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted the inaugural "PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare" and brought together key leaders from various sectors of the Santa Barbara health-care community to present their perspectives on issues affecting health care in Santa Barbara County.

With all the recent changes in health care, VNHC recognized an opportunity to educate and inform local communities on the state of health care in Santa Barbara County, and explore how these changes affect patients, constituents and the public community at large.

“We cannot improve health-care quality without patient engagement, which means communicating about health and health care in ways that make quality intuitively obvious to the everyday patient,” said Lynda Tanner, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “Through community and patient engagement we get an enhanced patient experience; improved health; and lower or controlled cost of care. So Patient Centered Care is an opportunity that will better engage the patient in their care, focus patient clinician discussions on needs, and open the door to conversations about values and goals.”

The impressive lineup of panelists for this special inaugural event included Edward Bentley, M.D., physician, Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Medical Group; Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic; Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System; and Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC served as the panel moderator.

Well more than 200 guests gathered, including representatives from health-care industry partners and organizations, government offices, foundations and businesses along with interested community members. The event kicked off with a wine and cheese reception in the courtyard, and then guests were seated in the Reagan Room for the program. The program commenced with VNHC awarding its Community Partners in Excellence awards to Maravilla and the Hospitalists Program at Sansum Clinic.

The highly anticipated panel discussion with the evening’s guest speakers began next, which explored topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act, to coordinated care for patients, and how healthcare in Santa Barbara might change be if we end up with a landscape of care providers that is made up of more for-profit healthcare companies versus local nonprofit organizations or groups that have missions and visions that are centered on service. To close the event, the panelists took questions from the audience, which continued the dynamic discussions.

Click here for more information on the PHorum, to see photos from the event and to see a video of the panel discussion.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the area’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.