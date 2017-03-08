Healthy Turnout at Franklin Center Fitness Fair

Free medical screenings and fitness classes part of Health Access and Care Coordination Project event

Hundreds of community members and families came through a free Community Health Fair recently to take part in a variety of services, from screenings to group fitness classes at the Franklin Neighborhood Center East Montecito Street in Santa Barbara.

The event was sponsored by the Health Access and Care Coordination Project (HACC) and co-hosted by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and the HACC Project.

The fair provided low-income residents of the community the opportunity to meet with and explore health-related resources available throughout Santa Barbara.

Included were health screenings such as A1C glucose screening, blood pressure measurement, Body Mass Index measurement, vision screenings and immunizations.

There also were fitness classes, healthy food offerings, children’s activities and giveaway for health- and wellness- themed prizes.

“The success of the Community Health Fair really emphasizes the local need for these services,” said Alice Villarreal Redit, Resident Services Supervisor for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“We’re thankful to all of the dedicated organizations that were here to meet this vital need,” she said.

Community organizations participating in the Feb. 25 event included: CenCal Health, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Behavioral Wellness and Eyeglass Factory.

Also, New Beginnings Counseling Center, Planned Parenthood,PathPoint, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, PathPoint, CADA-Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, and Doctors Without Walls — Santa Barbara Street Medicine.

And, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM), SEE International, Every Woman Counts and American Indian Health Services.

To learn more about the HACC Project or the Community Health Fair, contact Hannah Greenberg, 897-1054 or [email protected]

— Angel Pacheco for Health Access and Care Coordination Project.