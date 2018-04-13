Hear About State of Community at Carpinteria Chamber Luncheon

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State of the Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.
Featured speakers include Peter Rupert of UCSB, Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw, and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.
Cost to attend is $50 for members, $55 for non-members. RSVP required; seating is limited. To reserve a place, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org.
For more information, contact the chamber, 684-5479, or email [email protected]
— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.