Hear Century-Old Tale of Cutter McCulloch

One hundred years after the USCG Cutter McCulloch sank and disappeared off of Point Conception, a recently found wreck has now been identified as the McCulloch.

Robert V. Schwemmer, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will discuss the history and discovery of the McCulloch during a 7 p.m. talk Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum 113 Harbor Way.

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Coast Guard discovered the wreck while working together in exploring the sea floor. will discuss the history of the ship and how it was eventually found.

The McCulloch started out as part of Commodore George Dewey’s Asiatic Squadron in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.

On June 13, 1917, the passenger steamship SS Governor collided with the McCulloch and it sank 3 miles northwest of Point Conception. The SS Governor was found at fault in 1923, for not obeying the “rules of the road.”

These waters have long been known for dangerous currents and rough sailing conditions, earning it the nick name Cape Horn of the Pacific.

Cost to attend the lecture is $5 for Maritime Museum members, $15 for non-members. To register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456-8747.

