Hear Former Vice President Joe Biden at Arlington

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present An Afternoon with Joe Biden at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.



A lifelong public servant, the former vice president served two terms with President Barack Obama and nearly four decades as a U.S. senator, in a career defined by his commitment to equality of opportunity, global cooperation, human health and violence prevention, as well as his spirit of bipartisanship.

Widely respected for facing down personal tragedies to become one of the nation’s most effective leaders, Biden has helped carry the nation through significant domestic and international challenges.

Obama awarded Biden the rare honor of the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction.”

As a senator from Delaware for 36 years, Biden was a leading architect of domestic policy on some of the most pressing issues facing the country.

Then-Sen. Biden served as chairman or ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee for 17 years and was a preeminent voice on criminal justice issues, including authoring both the landmark 1994 Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act.

Biden has worked relentlessly since the passage of the Violence Against Women Act in 1994 to change the culture around domestic violence and sexual assault and protect and strengthen victims’ rights.

As the 47th U.S. vice president, Biden oversaw the implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which was integral to rescuing the economy from the brink of another Great Depression.

The Recovery Act added 2 million jobs to the economy and made an unprecedented investment in America’s infrastructure.

According to the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office, under Biden’s oversight, more than $800 billion were injected into the economy with less than two-tenths of 1 percent waste, fraud or abuse, making it one of the most efficient government programs in history.

As vice president, Biden also chaired the Middle-Class Task Force, an administration-wide effort to improve the everyday lives and livelihoods of working men and women, and he oversaw the administration’s Skills Initiative to improve federal workforce training programs.

He authored Ready to Work: Job-Driven Training and American Opportunity, a report to the president on how best to ensure American workers are trained for the jobs of the 21st century.

Biden also led the Obama administration’s efforts to implement reforms to reduce gun violence in the U.S., which resulted in federal actions aimed at strengthening the background-check system and addressing mental-health issues linked to gun violence, among others.

Since leaving the White House, Biden continues his legacy of expanding opportunity for all with the creation of the Biden Foundation, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania and the Biden Domestic Policy Institute at the University of Delaware.

Biden is an alumnus of the University of Delaware, Class of 1965.

— Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.