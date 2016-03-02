Hear Jazz Greats Tom Scott, Bobby Rodriguez at Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival

The 47th annual Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival, “Jazz In Paradise II” will take place Saturday, March 5, 2016, at the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos campus.
The day festival featuring local school jazz bands will be capped off by a spectacular evening concert featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and L.A studio icon Tom Scott, Grammy-nominated Latin jazz star Dr. Bobby Rodriguez and the great UCLA Jazz Orchestra, directed by Charley Harrison.
The evening concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. They can be purchased at the door or online at www.dphsmusic.org.
