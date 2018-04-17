Hear Views of Candidates for Sheriff at Free Forum

The public is invited to meet and hear candidates for Santa Barbara County sheriff at a free forum, 7 p.m. April 26 in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center Board of Supervisors room, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria.

The three candidates — Sheriff Bill Brown, Lt. Eddie Hsueh and Lt. Brian Olmstead — have been invited to present their views and answer questions from the community audience at the voter informational event sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters.

Information on each participating candidate, as well as nonpartisan election information from the League of Women Voters California will be available in the reception area outside the board room.

Simultaneous Spanish language translation will be available. The forum will be recorded by and aired on local Public Access Television and the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters Website www.lwvsmv.org.

— Jennifer M. Dolan for Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters.