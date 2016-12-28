Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Hearing Continued For Alleged DUI Driver in Crash With Guadalupe Police Officer

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:17 p.m. | December 28, 2016 | 5:50 p.m.
Miranda A. Miranda Click to view larger
Miranda A. Miranda

A Nipomo woman charged in connection with allegedly driving while intoxicated when her vehicle collided with a Guadalupe police car appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom Wednesday morning. 

Miranda A. Miranda, 18, made a brief appearance for a hearing before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen. 

The hearing was continued to Feb. 8.

Miranda was arrested following a Dec. 11 head-on collision with a Guadalupe police officer who was transporting a prisoner to County Jail.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Officer Efrain Oseguera reported that he and his prisoner, Abacuc Lopez-Sanchez, had been in a crash on two-lane Highway 1, south of Brown Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Oseguera was driving southbound at 45-50 mph when he spotted an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup traveling northbound in the southbound lane.

Oseguera braked hard and swerved into the northbound lane in attempting to avoid a collision with the pickup, which was traveling an estimated 70 mph, the CHP said.

However, the Tundra driven by Miranda swerved back into the northbound lane, and the two vehicles collided head-on, the CHP said.

Both drivers and the police officer’s passenger were injured in the crash.

Miranda was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving with a presumptive blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit for an adult, police said.

She was charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08 blood alcohol level causing injury, along with special allegations of causing great bodily injury and causing great bodily injury to more than one person.

Miranda, who was represented by defense attorney Michael Scott, remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail. 

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Oseguera is still recovering from his injuries and has not returned to work for the small department, Public Safety Director Gary Hoving said Wednesday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

