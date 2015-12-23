Hearing Continued For Woman Charged In Connection With Fatal Santa Ynez Crash

Advice

A motion to postpone the criminal trial of a driver charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a retired teacher in Santa Ynez two years ago was continued until next week.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Wednesday set another hearing for Dec. 30 in the criminal case against Rebecca Cristal Sandoval of Lompoc.

Sandoval stands accused of causing the Dec. 19, 2013, three-vehicle crash on Highway 246 in front of the Chumash Casino Resort.

Buellton resident Linda Wall, a longtime Spanish and French teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School until she retired, later died at a hospital.

Sandoval, who remains in custody, is charged with murder, felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Authorities have said she had a history of inhalant abuse, specifically nitrous oxide.

Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu filed a motion for a continuance of the Santa Maria trial scheduled to start Jan. 11.

But the judge, after meeting privately meeting with Trieu and Deputy Public Defender Patty Dark, on Wednesday afternoon decided to continue the motion to a hearing Dec. 30.

The trial phase comes more than a year after a jury found Sandoval mentally competent to assist in her defense, leading a judge to reinstate the criminal proceedings.

