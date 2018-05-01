Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hearing Continued for Two Former Hancock College Basketball Players Charged with Murder

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 13, 2015 | 4:45 p.m.

A hearing for two former Allan Hancock College basketball players to enter their pleas to murder and other charges has been continued to Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Ali Mohammed
Ali Mohammed
Lavell White
Lavell White

The case against Lavell C. White, 22, and Ali A. Mohammed, 19, was called Tuesday afternoon in a Santa Maria courtroom but the arraignment was continued, Deputy District Attorney Tim Covello said.

The men were taken into custody Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of Terence Richardson, 23, of Santa Maria in the 1000 block of East Jones Street on Dec. 30. 

Richardson was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with gunshot injuries. He died at the hospital.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office said both defendants have been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Mohammed also was charged with an enhancement for the personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing the death of Richardson.  

White was also charged with an additional firearm enhancement.  

The arraignment was continued to Friday in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Superior Court before Judge James Iwasko.

Both men sought court-appointed attorneys so the Public Defender’s Office was appointed for one while the other will be assigned through the conflict resolution team. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 