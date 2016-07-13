Hearing Continued For Orcutt Man Accused of Killing Toddler

An attorney representing an Orcutt man accused of killing a toddler requested a continuation of the court hearing on Wednesday.

Sean Michael Kothe, 24, appeared in Santa Maria Superior Court.

Instead of setting a date for Kothe's preliminary hearing, defense attorney Stephen Andrade asked that the case be delayed.

“We’re both awaiting reports, especially medical reports and police reports,” Andrade said.

Deputy District Attorney Tiffany Dix agreed to the continuation.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen ordered both sides to return to court Aug. 10.

Kothe is charged with murder along with assault on a child causing death after his girlfriend showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina, on June 26.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the hospital when medical staff determined the toddler’s injuries didn’t match the mother’s story.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, where doctors determined the girl was brain dead and life-saving measures were halted two days later.

Kothe, who initially was arrested on an outstanding warrant and narcotics-related allegations, remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.