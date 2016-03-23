Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Hearing Continued For Santa Maria Girl Charged With Killing Newborn

In Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Wednesday morning, Judge Arthur Garcia, left, presides over the hearing of a teen girl, second from right,  who is accused of killing her newborn baby. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 23, 2016 | 3:18 p.m.

A case involving a teen accused of killing her newborn baby in Santa Maria was continued another month Wednesday morning in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

The girl, referred to as Maribel S. due to her age, was arrested in January on suspicion of killing her baby shortly after giving birth. 

The girl’s attorney, Lea Villegas, told Judge Arthur Garcia the discovery is forthcoming and “the investigation is ongoing from our end.”

With Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian’s consent to a postponement, the judge ordered both sides to return April 20 for another hearing.

The juvenile and her attorney also agreed to waive time to a speedy trial through June. 

While most juvenile court cases are confidential, state law allows the media and public to attend hearings of youths charged with serious crimes.

The judge prohibited identifying photos of the girl or her parents.

After giving birth, the girl showed up Jan. 17 at Marian Regional Medical Center where officers were summoned, authorities said.

Police later found the dead baby at the girl’s residence. 

An autopsy conducted three days later determined the baby died of traumatic injuries, leading police to open a murder investigation.

A week after the autopsy, officers arrested the 15-year-old mother for alleging killing the baby.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

