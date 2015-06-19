Hearing Continued to July for Mother, Caregiver Charged in ALS Patient’s Death

The arraignment hearing for the caregiver and elderly mother charged with killing her daughter who had ALS has been continued to next month.

Marjorie Good, 89, and Wanda Nelson were in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Friday. The case was continued for further arraignment on July 20, according to Deputy District Attorney Aurelia Mattson.

The women are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Good's daughter, Solvang resident Heidi Good, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease attacks motor neurons, cells that control the muscles, and eventually renders the patient paralyzed and unable to speak.

In addition to being paralyzed, Heidi Good, 53, relied on a ventilator to breathe. She died March 25, 2013.

A grand jury indicted the women on first-degree murder after hearing from 33 witnesses, including law enforcement personnel and family members.

