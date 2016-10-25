Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Hearing Continued For Former Community Lompoc Leader Charged With Sex Crimes Against Children

Retired California Highway Patrol officer ordered to return to court in six weeks

A judge continued the arraignment hearing for Lompoc resident Anthony “Tony” Durham, who is accused of sex-related crimes against children. Click to view larger
A judge continued the arraignment hearing for Lompoc resident Anthony “Tony” Durham, who is accused of sex-related crimes against children.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 25, 2016 | 9:01 p.m.

The arraignment hearing for a former community leader accused of sex-related crimes against children in Lompoc has been continued for six weeks. 

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores on Tuesday set Dec. 6 as the new date for Anthony “Tony” Durham’s arraignment hearing.

Defense attorney Chris Ames said he is still reviewing information he received from the prosecution team about the allegations against Durham. 

Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is the prosecuting attorney for the case.

Durham, a retired California Highway Patrol officer who was active in the community and served a short stint on the Lompoc City Council, was arrested in September. 

He has been charged with 14 counts of sexual contact with a child 10 years of age or younger.

He also has been charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14. 

Before continuing the hearing, the judge heard the defense attorney’s objections to allowing news media photographers to take pictures of Durham in court.

Ames said Durham is well-known in the community and contended photos of his client would harm his chance at a fair trial and interfere with potential witnesses. 

Anthony “Tony” Durham sits in a Lompoc courtroom next to his defense attorney Chris Ames on Tuesday morning. Click to view larger
Anthony “Tony” Durham sits in a Lompoc courtroom next to his defense attorney Chris Ames on Tuesday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

He added he didn’t think the photos served “any purpose other than entertainment.”

Flores said “the court is trying to walk a fine line,” adding that judges must weigh a defendant’s right to a fair trial against the public’s right to know.

While allowing still photography, the judge’s order prohibited video and audio recordings of the proceedings.

Additionally, the judge directed the defendant to be dressed in civilian clothing instead of distinctive outfits issued to jail inmates.

The complaint alleges the crimes involved two victims and occurred between 2012 and 2016. 

Durham, 67, was active in the community including the Every Fifteen Minutes program at the city's two high schools.

He was named Lompoc Valley Man of the Year in 2008, and also previously worked for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department in a crime prevention program.

He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail, which originally was set at $450,000. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

