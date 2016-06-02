Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:41 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Hearing Delayed In Orcutt Dog-Tossing Case, Upsetting Animal Lovers

Animal's owners and community members attend Santa Maria hearing for man accused of throwing dead poodle out of a truck into a group of rallying teachers

Orcutt sisters Jackie and Ashley Schwark each hold a Beanie Baby made in honor of the namesake of Davey’s Voice, a group formed after an animal torture case in Santa Barbara. Thursday marked the first scheduled court date for the man accused of tossing their dead dog from a truck in Orcutt in March. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 2, 2016 | 8:54 p.m.

More than a dozen animal lovers turned up Thursday to support a family whose dead poodle was tossed from a truck into a group of teachers in Orcutt.

But a man charged in connection with the incident did not appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

Ryan Durazo, 20, of Orcutt and a 17-year-old minor were charged in connection with the March 18 incident. The case against the minor is being handled in Santa Maria Juvenile Court, where most proceedings are confidential.

Durazo was represented by attorney Mark Powers, who asked Judge Patricia Kelly to continue the arraignment to June 24.

Deputy District Attorney Catherine Pringle said she did not oppose the delay.

People charged with some misdemeanor crimes are not required to be in the courtroom for their arraignments on the charges, and the attorney said he expected to file a motion waiving his client’s presence for future hearings.

The case stems from the disappearance of Sam, an elderly blind poodle belonging to the Schwark family in Orcutt. 

Two days after Sam went missing from the yard, the dead dog’s body was tossed from a truck passing a teachers rally on the corner of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road. No one was injured.

The dog’s body had rigor mortis, showing it had been dead for a while.

Durazo and the juvenile each face misdemeanor charges alleging assault and petty theft of lost property, in addition to a violation of a Food and Agriculture Code section prohibiting unlawful transportation or disposal of a dead animal.

Outside the courtroom, the defense attorney declined to comment.

“At this point, I haven’t read the report so I have no comment,” Powers told Noozhawk.

The Schwark family of Orcutt is joined by members of Davey’s Voice on Thursday for a Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing of a man accused of tossing the family’s dead dog at teachers rallying in Orcutt. Click to view larger
The Schwark family of Orcutt is joined by members of Davey’s Voice on Thursday for a Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing of a man accused of tossing the family’s dead dog at teachers rallying in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The dog’s owners have vowed to seek justice for Sam. 

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to show up so that they know we’re serious,” Sophia Schwark said. “It’s not good. It’s not fair.”

One of her daughters had suspected the man accused of the charge would not show up in court today, Schwark said 

“Why not show up? You know what you did. To me, it just shows that you’re not taking responsibility,” said Schwark, who attended the hearing with her husband, Johnny,  and daughters Ashley, nearly 18, and Jackie, 11.

The fact Durazo was not in court irked animal-rights supporters from Santa Barbara-based Davey’s Voice, who verbally sparred with the defense attorney outside the courtroom.

Powers reportedly told the animal rights supporters his client didn’t show up “because he didn’t know there’d be a party,” according to Gretchen Lieff from Davey’s Voice, formed to spotlight animal abuse after a local animal torture case.

The defense attorney later said he was being facetious and noted he is an animal lover. As an animal owner, he said he appreciates the loss of a family pet.

“Travesty of justice,” Lieff said later while standing outside. 

“This is the American judicial system when it comes to animals. This animal is a possession, and nothing more. It could have been a bicycle, not a living breathing animal that mattered deeply to this family who has lost a great deal.”

The Schwark family lost two sons during a Christmas night fire in 1999.

Lieff said Santa Maria has a bad record in terms of animal treatment compared to the rest of the county.

“This our first experience coming up to Santa Maria, and it is a dismal disappointment. I feel terrible for animal supporters up here. I now understand what a challenge it is be someone who is an animal supporter here in Santa Maria.”

Naomi Ramirez from a Santa Maria-based rescue group Happy Collars also attended the hearing. 

“If you can torture a dog, you can torture anything,” she said. “And that’s really scary.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

