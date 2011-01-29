Hearing Evaluation Necessary for Many Adults

Both the Hearing Loss Association of America and Consumer Reports recommend that people go directly to an ear specialist or a medical office headed by an otolaryngologist — an ear, nose and throat physician — who employs an audiologist to fit and dispense hearing aids.

Choosing this provider is a critical step in managing and improving your hearing health. It is critical to determine whether your hearing loss is caused by a condition that should be treated by medical or surgical means. An ear doctor can rule out medical conditions such as a tumor or bacterial infection in the ear that might be affecting your hearing. They can also clear your ears of wax so you’re ready for your hearing test and hearing aid evaluation.

“Everyone experiences hearing loss from time to time: ear wax, ear infections and the ear-popping sensation that bothers air passengers during takeoff are common causes of temporary hearing loss. And a mild degree of permanent hearing impairment is an inevitable part of the aging process,” Harvard Men’s Health Watch reported recently. “But for more than 29 million Americans, the problem is more serious. Major hearing loss becomes more common with increasing age, particularly after age 65, and men are 5.5 times more likely than women to have hearing loss that makes communication difficult. Fortunately, modern medical care can help.”

With this is mind, Drs. John McCaffery and Rebecca Golgert of ENT Associates introduced a state-of-the-art hearing instrument facility to the Santa Barbara community in 2009. Since the opening of their ear, nose and throat medical practice 12 years ago, patients and physicians frequently requested information and guidance regarding hearing difficulties and hearing aid options. While the practice has always provided audiologic evaluations, for the past year it has been offering hearing aid fittings and a variety of related services to patients with ear problems.

The public is bombarded with advertisements regarding the latest and most advanced amplification devices. Although promotional material can be educational, it is often exaggerated. During Hearing Services’ hearing aid evaluation and follow-up visits, an emphasis is placed on patient education. Hearing Services believes this allows patients to make an informed decision without undue sales pressure or hype.

If you think you might have a hearing loss you are not alone. Seventeen percent of people in the United States have a hearing loss. On average it takes people seven years from the time they think they might have a hearing loss to the time they seek treatment. Just think how many conversations and special family moments you could miss in those seven years!

How can you tell if you have a hearing loss? If you answer yes to some of the following questions, you might have a hearing loss. Do you ...

» Often ask people to repeat what they say?

» Have trouble hearing in groups?

» Think others mumble?

» Fail to hear someone talking from behind you?

» Turn up the volume on the TV or car radio?

» Have difficulty hearing on the phone?

» Have trouble hearing your alarm clock?

» Have difficulty hearing at the movies?

» Dread going to noisy parties and restaurants?

The only way to know for sure if you have a hearing loss is to have a hearing test. Other people sometimes suspect we have a hearing loss before we do ourselves. If someone mentions that they have noticed you have trouble hearing them, take them seriously and go for a hearing test. Hearing tests are accurate and simple, but they require expensive equipment, a skilled audiologist and about a half-hour of your time. With an appropriate evaluation completed, the process of purchasing and fitting your hearing aid can begin.

All hearing aids work on the same basic principle. A microphone captures the sound, converts it to electrical impulses, and relays these signals to an amplifier. The amplifier boosts the volume, and it can also fine-tune the signals to make them easier for you to process. Finally, the altered signals are sent to a tiny receiver that converts them back to sound waves that are directed to your ear. Even though they are the same in theory, there are many different styles and features from which to choose. It is important to get an accurate prescription for your hearing loss, use a reputable hearing health provider with an experienced audiologist, and make sure you have a trial period so you can return the device if it does not work for you.

If you agree that you have a hearing loss, please call Hearing Services of Santa Barbara to schedule your hearing test, called an audiogram. Most insurance programs cover an annual audiogram.

If you have already had a hearing test and it confirms your hearing loss, please call to schedule a hearing aid evaluation. Hearing Services’ experienced audiologist will demonstrate the hearing aid devices that will best fit your particular hearing loss. If you already have hearing aids and have had them for more than three years, call to learn about the new technology in hearing aid devices available for your specific hearing loss.

Click here for more information on Hearing Services of Santa Barbara, call 805.967.4200 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .