Hearing Continued For Adult Charged In Orcutt Dog Tossing Case

The case involving a man charged in connection with an incident where a dead dog was tossed from a vehicle into a group of teachers rallying in Orcutt has been continued to next month.

Ryan Durazo appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Tuesday morning before Judge John McGregor.

Sam the poodle was thrown from a vehicle into a group of teachers rallying at the corner of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road on March 18.

Durazo faces misdemeanor charges alleging petty theft of lost property and assault, in addition to a violation of a Food and Agriculture Code section prohibiting unlawful transportation or disposal of a dead animal.

The elderly dog had disappeared from his yard two days before his body was tossed from the truck.

A boy, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, faces similar charges to Durazo but that case is being handled in Santa Maria Juvenile Court, where matters are confidential.

The case against Durazo was continued to Sept. 20 in the same courtroom, according to Deputy District Attorney Catherine Pringle.

At the request of defense attorney Patrick Fisher, Durazo does not have to show up at the next court hearing.

State law allows people charged with misdemeanor crimes to not attend court hearings.

However, during Durazo’s previous hearings, in arraignment court, Judge James Iwasko had ordered the defendant to attend.

