Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:06 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arbitrator Rules Santa Maria Officer Wrongly Fired

Hearing officer recommends Lt. Dan Ast be reinstated; city manager has 30 days to decide

Former Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Ast testifies last year during his arbitration hearing. A hearing officer has recommended that he be reinstated.
Former Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Ast testifies last year during his arbitration hearing. A hearing officer has recommended that he be reinstated. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:53 p.m. | February 9, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

The city of Santa Maria should not have fired Lt. Dan Ast from his job with the Santa Maria Police Department, according to an arbitration hearing officer who recommended that he be reinstated.

Additionally, the arbitrator's report claims Ast's termination was a retaliatory act and violated the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights, according to Ast’s attorney, Jonathan Miller of Santa Barbara-based Nye, Peabody, Stirling, Hale & Miller.

Ast contended he was fired in March 2013 after making whistleblower complaints about problems in the department.

City officials terminated Ast in the wake of the 2012 fatal shooting of Officer Albert Covarrubias Jr., who was under investigation for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who served in the Police Explorers.

Hearing Officer Catherine Harris issued her 46-page ruling last week, which Miller said included the following findings:

“The record does not support the conclusion that a five-year lieutenant with an unblemished work record and no prior discipline committed gross incompetence on the night in question, especially where he made decisions in consultation with his commanding officer.

"A more plausible interpretation of the record is that due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, Covarrubias chose his own death by firing his weapon and resisting the officers who tried to take the weapon away from him and to control him.

"The city’s argument, i.e., implying that this tragic event would not have occurred but for appellant’s alleged failure to follow policy, his incompetence or evil motives, is based on a tortured analysis and unsubstantiated theories that focus disproportionately on Appellant’s alleged shortcomings while virtually ignoring the shortcomings of other personnel...

"Under the circumstances presented here, the mere fact that a police action does not bring about the intended result (taking a suicidal suspect into custody before he harms himself) does not establish cause for disciplinary action.  

"Based on the foregoing findings and conclusions, the following order is recommended: The appeal is granted."

Harris also concluded that the city had no cause for disciplinary action, and that any charges related to the Covarrubias shooting be dismissed for lack of evidence.

The arbitrator’s decision is a recommendation to City Manager Rick Haydon, who makes the final decision.

He did not return a call for a comment on Monday.

Haydon has 30 days to uphold or overrule the decision.

If Haydon reinstates Ast, the city will be required to provide him back pay from the termination date, the police officer's attorney said.

If Haydon decides against following the recommendation to reinstate Ast, the city must reimburse the former lieutenant for the costs of the arbitration.

Parts of the ruling are confidential, Miller said, because they include details relating to other officers.

However, the hearing officer had strong words, Miller said, about current Chief Ralph Martin, saying his “insistence on his purported right to embellish the charges (against Ast) after the fact is astonishing, given his long experience handling discipline and discharge cases."

Harris reportedly also deemed it “particularly troubling” that Martin firmly believed Ast was motivated to go forward with arresting Covarrubias due to a “sinister scheme” to discredit another officer.

“The whole notion that appellant’s actions on the night in question were influenced by tainted motives, such as personal gain or retribution, is a far-fetched and fanciful construct that has no relationship to any hard evidence,” the hearing officer concluded.

“As such, Chief Martin’s wholesale acceptance of this unsubstantiated theory, as well as his eleventh-hour allegation of dishonesty, further undermine the credibility of the city’s position."

Furthermore, the hearing officer contended, the city's stance is "at worst, an after-the-fact theory developed in an effort to justify an unwarranted termination."

The ruling noted that 12 days before the Covarrubias shooting, Ast and two other lieutenants had made a whistleblower complaint to the city, alleging unlawful conduct was occurring within the department, then led by former Chief Danny Macagni.

City officials have called the Ast case a personnel matter, and said last month they didn’t expect to release the ruling.

Typically, reinstatement hearings are held behind closed doors, but Ast requested that his occur in public. The hearing took place in late June and July.

Ast and two other lieutenants — Norm Comé and James Ginter — have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, with a trial set for next year.

If he is not reinstated, Ast’s attorney said, the federal lawsuit could be revised to include further claims of retaliation by Haydon, who is listed as a defendant.

The trio seeks past and future compensation, statutory penalties, punitive damages, attorney's fees, reinstatement, and to stop the city from future illegal conduct.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 