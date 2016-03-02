Hearing Postponed for Santa Maria Teen Charged With Killing Newborn

A teenager charged with killing her newborn baby is scheduled to return to Santa Maria Juvenile Court on March 23 for further arraignment.

The 15-year-old girl, referred to as Maribel S. due to her age, is facing one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the death of her newborn baby.

Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center on Jan. 17 and discovered the teen had delivered a baby at a Santa Maria residence, where police later found the deceased baby.

An autopsy conducted three days later determined the infant died of traumatic injuries, leading police to open a murder investigation.

A week after the autopsy, officers arrested the mother for alleging killing the baby.

Neither police nor prosecutors have detailed how they believe the infant was killed.

While most juvenile court cases are confidential, California law allows members of the media and public to be in the courtroom for youths charged with serious crimes.

