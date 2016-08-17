Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:15 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Hearing Rescheduled For Men Charged With Violent Attack Causing Santa Maria Woman’s Death

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 17, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

A court hearing involving two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis in Santa Maria has been postponed until next week. 

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor will consider motions in the case during an Aug. 26 hearing.

Victor Martinez and Jose Villagomez are accused of killing Pharis, 64, after breaking into her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street on July 24. 

Pharis died at a local hospital eight days after the violent attack.

The two men are charged with first-degree murder with several special circumstances.

Additionally, this month’s planned preliminary hearing has been delayed for two months and now is tentatively planned for Oct. 28 and 31. 

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen previously estimated the hearing will take more than a day.

Martinez is represented by defense attorney Lori Pedego while Villagomez’s defense attorney is Michael Scott.

