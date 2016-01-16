Hearron, Royals Erupt, Rout Hueneme

Girls Basketball

Sierra Hearron hit a career-high four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, leading the San Marcos girls basketball team to a 51-18 rout of Hueneme in a non-league girls basketball game on Saturday.

The Royals went on a 15-1 run after the first quarter to blow the game open.

"It was our best first-half performance of the year as seven of our eight players scored in the first half," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "We had great defensive pressure the entire game and it was a great team win."

San Marcos improves to 6-12 on the season.

