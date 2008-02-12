Heart Association Goes Red

Hi there, Just wanted to make sure you saw this. Please let me know if you have any questions. Best, Emily Media Advisory for February 14 Contact: Suzanne Ffolkes 202-785-7929 Kanika Lewis 202-785-7935 Emily Kryder 202-226-7747 American Heart Association and U.S. House of Representatives ‘Going Red’ on Valentine’s Day for American Heart Month First Time Ever Congress Goes Red “Going Red” is the theme for Valentine’s Day on Capitol Hill as Congress, the American Heart Association and citizens across the country increase awareness about heart disease as the No. 1 killer of women as well as men. The Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues is encouraging all Members of Congress and Congressional staff to wear their favorite red clothes or accessory – a red dress, a sporty red tie, fun red socks or a red dress pin -- on Thursday, February 14 to show their support for this vital cause. The caucus is also urging Members to co-sponsor a resolution recognizing American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day. . House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will participate and wear red on Thursday to help bring attention to a disease that causes one death every minute. Cardiovascular diseases kill more women than the next five causes of death combined. In addition to introducing a resolution to raise awareness about heart disease in women, the HEART for Women Act has been introduced to help ensure that heart disease and stroke are more widely recognized and more effectively treated in women. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Representatives Lois Capps (D-CA) and Barbara Cubin (R-WY). The American Heart Association launched a national grassroots Red Dress Paper Doll campaign in support of the bill. To date, more than 27,000 dolls have been signed by people across the country and delivered to Congress – enough to wrap around the U.S. Capitol six times. For more information, visit www.heartforwomen.org. # # #

